Brees, Newton headline the top fantasy scorers in Week 1

Rice's performance against the Steelers is proof that you should stick with your studs, no matter how bad the matchup looks on paper. He made tin foil of the Steel Curtain, ripping them for 107 rushing yards, 42 yards as a receiver out of the backfield and a pair of touchdowns. His first score came on a 1-yard run, and his second on an 11-yard pass from Joe Flacco in the second quarter. A must-start runner across the board, the veteran out of Rutgers should have another solid stat line against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.