Brees, Manning could put on a show Monday night

Eli Manning will do his best to provide his owners with a boost in his return to the Big Easy. Manning's homecoming could be marked with more than two TD passes. New York may not be able to generate much of a running game, so a four-TD, two interception outing appears to be in the cards. Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks are two top WR starts for this week, and Jake Ballard could get some scoring chances as well. Stay away from Brandon Jacobs, though, as the Giants should look heavily like a passing unit. Expect Drew Brees to connect with Marques Colston, Lance Moore and Jimmy Graham for TDs with both Colston and Graham approaching 100 receiving yards, and Robert Meachem with a chance to catch more than one sizable pass. Darren Sproles has the ability to terrorize the New York LBs and is one of the best RB starts of Week 12.