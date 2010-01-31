Brees, Manning can fling it, no matter down, distance or defense

Examining their first-down passing numbers reveals how difficult it is to slow down these quarterbacks. Both the Saints and Colts have run the ball more than they've thrown it on first down, but Brees and Manning still have enjoyed great passing success. The Colts are 54 percent run and 46 percent pass on first downs, but Manning has completed 66 percent of his throws for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with just four sacks. The Saints are 55 percent run and 45 percent pass on first downs, but Brees has completed 71 percent of his throws for 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions with seven sacks. That means the defenses will be challenged to blitz on first down.