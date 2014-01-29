Brees, Manning and Rodgers set to battle for top QB

I'd roll with Brandon Marshall next season. It didn't get a lot of mention last season, but the Bears scored the second most points in the NFL in 2013 -- behind the Denver Broncos. It goes without saying that Marshall was a large part of that, leading the team in catches (100) and finishing tied for the team lead in total touchdowns (12). Not to mention that only four WRs saw more targets than Marshall last season. Don't worry about Alshon Jeffery, there are plenty of balls to go around in Chicago. It's tempting to keep Foster, but he has suffered a number of nagging injuries over the past few seasons and it seems likely that the Texans will try to find help for him. As for Welker ... with so many targets in Denver, he could be hard-pressed to find another 100-catch or 1,000-yard season. The 10 TDs he produced in 2013 were nice, but that number certainly isn't guaranteed.