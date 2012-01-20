Brees: Focus on keeping Saints together

Published: Jan 20, 2012 at 05:08 AM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Drew Brees says he would be "beyond stunned" if he and the New Orleans Saints don't come to an agreement on a contract extension during this offseason, echoing comments by coach Sean Payton this week.

Brees says his focus is keeping the team together. He doesn't believe his next deal will prevent the Saints from bidding for some other key members of their record-setting offense who will become free agents.

Pro Bowl guard Carl Nicks and receivers Marques Colston and Robert Meachem are in line to enter free agency this winter unless they agree to an extension with New Orleans.

In 2011, Brees set NFL single-season records with 468 completions, 5,476 yards passing and a completion percentage of 71.2.

