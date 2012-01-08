Brees continues to show why he's king of New Orleans

Forget all the records Brees set and could re-set next season and the season after. It's easy to assume he's also better because he's been in coach Sean Payton's cut throat system for six seasons, which is true. This is the guts of it, though: Brees is working with some key player who were backups or weren't even on that Super Bowl team, such as tight end Jimmy Graham, running back Darren Sproles, running back Mark Ingram, center Brian De La Puente, and right tackle Zach Strief, among others.