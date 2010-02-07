Brees answers 'Who dat?' with Super Bowl MVP performance

Published: Feb 07, 2010 at 04:32 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Drew Brees grew up in Texas and started playing for pay in faraway San Diego. But he made New Orleans his home and its cause uniquely his own.

After 43 years of Saints futility and one of the finest quarterbacking performances ever delivered in a Super Bowl, Brees made sure there's no need to ask "Who dat?" anymore.

Thanks to Brees, the answer to "Who dat say they gonna beat them Saints?" is nobody.

"We just believed in ourselves, and we knew that we had an entire city and maybe an entire country behind us," Brees said Sunday after being voted MVP in New Orleans' 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. "What can I say? I tried to imagine what this moment would be like for a long time, and it's better than expected."

"I'm just feeling like it was all meant to be. What can I say? The birth of my son, and in the first year of his life, we won a Super Bowl championship."

The people of New Orleans now will embrace Brees tighter than some of their kinfolk. It didn't hurt, of course, that when Brees arrived in 2006, both he and the city were at a crossroad.

A torn labrum in his throwing shoulder in the final game of the 2005 season, coupled with young Chargers passer Philip Rivers waiting in the wings, made Brees expendable in San Diego and left him wondering whether his career already was on the downside. When Saints coach Sean Payton drove Brees around New Orleans hoping to sell him on joining the Saints, the quarterback realized, seeing residents struggling to cope with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, that he'd found the perfect place to begin his own comeback.

"Four years ago, who ever thought this would happen?" Brees said, still fighting back tears.

Earlier, as confetti swirled just above the playing surface at Sun Life Stadium, Brees' eyes already were watering, trying not to cry as he held his son, Baylen, who was wearing a Saints jersey with his father's name on the back and a headset so the loud celebration wouldn't scare him. Brees struggled yet one more time to keep his emotions in check as he lifted the silver Lombardi Trophy over his head.

But a few minutes into his post-game interview, Brees simply quit trying.

"Eighty-five percent of the city was under water, all the residents evacuated all over the country, people never knowing if they were coming back or if New Orleans would come back," he said. "But not only the city came back, and the team came back ... when the players got there, we all looked at one another and said, 'We're going to rebuild together.'

"We leaned on each other," Brees said, pausing as he choked up. "This is the culmination of that."

Yet in the same way that New Orleans' progress has come in fits and starts, so it was with the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. After a rocky first quarter, Brees found his rhythm midway through the second quarter and finished with a record-tying 32 completions in 39 attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He was never finer than during what turned out to be the go-ahead scoring drive, stringing together seven straight completions -- to seven different receivers.

"Phenomenal," Saints wide receiver Marques Colston said. "You really can't put that kind of performance in words. To have 32 completions and two drops, he deserves the MVP.

"Hopefully," he added, "you guys (in the media) can start putting Drew in that elite quarterback conversation."

Consider it a done deal.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.
news

Bengals award game ball to city of Cincinnati after snapping 31-year postseason-victory drought

The Cincinnati Bengals, owners of the NFL's longest active postseason-victory drought entering Super Wild Card Weekend, are finally on the right side of history after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buffalo Bills easily won Saturday's rubber-match against the New England Patriots, dispatching their hated AFC East rivals by a score of 47-17 Saturday night in Orchard Park to advance to next week's Divisional Round.
news

NFL on Bengals' controversial TD vs. Raiders: Referees determined whistle came after catch

NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson explained the controversial errant whistle that occurred on the Bengals' second TD of their 26-19 wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW