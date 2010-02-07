Brees answers 'Who dat?' with Super Bowl MVP performance

Yet in the same way that New Orleans' progress has come in fits and starts, so it was with the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. After a rocky first quarter, Brees found his rhythm midway through the second quarter and finished with a record-tying 32 completions in 39 attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He was never finer than during what turned out to be the go-ahead scoring drive, stringing together seven straight completions -- to seven different receivers.