Brees among big names missing in latest mock draft

Can you believe it's almost June? Time flies, even in the NFL offseason when fans clamor for their favorite players and fantasy heroes to return to the old gridiron. And with just a few more months to wait until training camp, fantasy football mock drafts are going to be more and more prevalent. In this latest edition, and the first since the completion of the 2015 NFL Draft, you'll see a number of rookies in the mix (mostly running backs) in addition to the rise and fall (or total omission) of several big names.