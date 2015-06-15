Breakout or bust? Examining the sophomore RBs

2015 AND BEYOND

Sankey has been getting the lion's share of reps in OTAs with Shonn Greene a no-show and David Cobb working his way back from a hamstring tweak, but I have serious concerns he can ever be anything more than a journeyman NFL running back. As we see year in and year out, running back is one of the easier positions for college players to transition to in the NFL. Yet, Sankey never seemed to catch on to the pro game last year, and I don't know that he ever will. If Cobb can stay healthy, I don't think he'll have any trouble winning this backfield, which is why he's one of my favorite late-round sleepers in fantasy for 2015. He's not a burner or the most athletic back you'll find, but what he can do is read the defense, make the right cut, and pummle his opponents for extra yards. He's also a sound pass-blocker, which could help his chances of seeing the field even more, as the team desperately needs to keep rookie signal-caller Marcus Mariota upright.