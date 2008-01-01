Breaking down the wild-card showdowns

Here's an early breakdown of the wild-card round:
Redskins at Seahawks
How the Redskins are playing now: They're one of the hotter teams in the league, winning four in a row, and one of the best stories of the postseason. Todd Collins, who spent 10 years as a backup before taking over for injured starter Jason Campbell, has been so much more than competent in relief. He has instilled new life in the Redskins' offense by taking advantage of the team's many playmakers. He's throwing the ball well and making good decisions. The Redskins also are inspired by the mission of playing their best to honor the memory of slain teammate Sean Taylor.
How the Seahawks are playing now: Disregard Sunday's 44-41 loss to lowly Atlanta. The Seahawks were more concerned with keeping their starters healthy for the postseason and removed many of them early. Matt Hasselbeck is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and the Seahawks' explosive passing game is a challenge for any defense. Seattle doesn't get much done on the ground, which could be a problem if the Redskins are able to keep pace with them in a shootout. Defensive end Patrick Kerney, a former Falcon, has been the NFL's top free-agent acquisition. He has been a pass-rushing terror and has helped bring the best out of the rest of Seattle's defense.
Last time they met in a game that counted: A 2005 divisional-round playoff game at Seattle, which the Seahawks won, 20-10.
This team has a reason to be uncomfortable as a wild card: Seattle. The Seahawks had little trouble winning the weak NFC West, but their inconsistency cost them a chance to get a first-round bye and compete for home-field advantage. After a late-season surge that included victories over Minnesota and Dallas, the Redskins are thrilled to be in the postseason.
Jaguars at Steelers
How the Jaguars are playing now: Never mind Sunday's 42-28 loss to Houston. The Jaguars treated the game as an afterthought, starting Quinn Gray instead of David Garrard at quarterback and keeping Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, who have given the Jaguars the second-best rushing attack in the league, on the bench. The "real" Jags are playing exceptionally well and are widely seen as a legitimate threat to reach the AFC championship game and give presumptive Super Bowl favorite New England all it can handle. Garrard has been masterful in his ability to take good care of the football and make plays when necessary. Taylor and Jones-Drew form a powerful and explosive duo that can move the chains and generate game-breaking runs. The Jaguars do a nice job against the run, but are vulnerable against high-powered passing attacks.
How the Steelers are playing now: Toss out Sunday's 27-21 loss to the struggling Ravens. The Steelers kept four of their best players -- quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Hines Ward, safety Troy Polamalu, and offensive tackle Marvel Smith -- on the bench to help make sure they will be as healthy as possible for the playoffs. The Steelers have been inconsistent, generally playing their best at Heinz Field. They suffered a major blow when they lost star running back Willie Parker to a season-ending broken leg in their Dec. 20 victory over St. Louis. Najeh Davenport is a solid replacement, but he does not have Parker's exceptional talent. Roethlisberger is going to have to carry a heavier part of the offensive load, which won't be easy if the Jags are able to keep Pittsburgh's running game in check and force them to be one-dimensional. Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau should be able to unleash a variety of blitzes to disrupt Garrard, although the Steelers' defense doesn't always play up to the No. 1 ranking in the NFL it had entering Week 17.
Last time they met in a game that counted: Dec. 16, at Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won 29-22, with Garrard throwing for three touchdowns and Taylor rushing for 147 yards and a score.
This team has a reason to be uncomfortable as a wild card: Pittsburgh. At one time, a fairly compelling case could be made that the Steelers were the second-best team in the AFC. But they have slipped significantly. Counting Sunday's game, the Steelers have lost four road games to non-playoff opponents. The Jaguars, who couldn't overtake Indianapolis to win the AFC South, have gotten hot at the right time.
Giants at Buccaneers
How the Giants are playing now: They gave one of their best performances of the season in losing to New England 38-35 on Saturday night. Eli Manning had one of his better showings, making some game-breaking throws that kept the Giants in the game until the very end. He has some talented receivers in Plaxico Burress and Amani Toomer, and Kevin Boss has been a solid replacement for injured tight end Jeremy Shockey. Still, Manning's tendency to turn the ball over and generally misfire at the least opportune moments has to be the Giants' greatest concern heading into the postseason. The Giants can hammer the ball effectively with mammoth running back Brandon Jacobs, who also can be an effective pass catcher. Ahmad Bradshaw fills the gap of the explosive outside runner created by Tiki Barber's retirement. The Giants' front four, with outstanding ends Michael Strahan and Osi Umenyiora, can bring the heat.
How the Buccaneers are playing now: Forget about Sunday's 31-23 loss to Carolina. The Bucs kept many of their regulars -- including their dynamic offensive trio of quarterback Jeff Garcia, running back Earnest Graham, and wide receiver Joey Galloway -- out of the lineup so that they will be as fresh as possible for this game. Coach Jon Gruden also pulled starters early in Tampa Bay's Week 16 loss to San Francisco. With the Buccaneers losing their last two games and three of their last four, there is reason to wonder whether Gruden's preservation-first mentality has created a negative atmosphere for his team entering the playoffs. Nevertheless, Garcia provides such a tremendous spark that the Bucs should take on a much more vibrant look when they take the field against the Giants. Monte Kiffin's defense, which entered Week 17 ranked second in the league overall and against the pass, is talented and creative enough to give Manning plenty of fits.
Last time they met in a game that counted: Oct. 29, 2006, at East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won, 17-3.
This team has a reason to be uncomfortable as a wild card: The Giants. They might not have been the biggest disappointment of the NFC East (Philadelphia has that designation) and did put themselves in an early commanding position for the fifth playoff spot in their conference. However, Manning's recent meltdowns have made them a shaky qualifier. The Bucs certainly have had a dismal end to a solid season, but Gruden is capable of getting his team to rise to the occasion when it matters.
Titans at Chargers
How the Titans are playing now: Solid, but unspectacular. The Titans can't be comfortable about the fact that quarterback Vince Young was forced to leave Sunday night's 16-10 victory over Indianapolis early with a quad strain. Young's greatest asset is his game-breaking scrambling ability. He has not demonstrated he can consistently make a difference as a passer. Kerry Collins did perform well in Young's place, but his lack of mobility would be a serious problem against the Chargers' fierce pass rush. LenDale White is an effective back, and is capable of allowing Tennessee to control the ball and keep games tight enough for Rob Bironas to win with his leg (he booted field goals from 40, 54 and 33 yards against the Colts). Albert Haynesworth is one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league, but he has missed time with a hamstring injury and hasn't been quite as effective since his return.
How the Chargers are playing now: Outside of the Patriots, they could very well be the hottest team in the NFL. They have won six in a row, including Sunday's 30-17 pounding of Oakland. Their slow start to the season, which raised questions about whether the Chargers had made a big mistake by replacing coach Marty Schottenheimer with Norv Turner, seems like ancient history. LaDainian Tomlinson is as dominant as ever as a rusher and receiver. The biggest question mark is inconsistent quarterback Philip Rivers, although he seems to have found his groove in recent weeks. Antonio Gates is the most dangerous tight end in the NFL. San Diego's defense, led by playmaking linebacker Shawne Merriman and cornerback Antonio Cromartie, has been highly effective in forcing turnovers, such has the five times it swiped the ball from the Raiders on Sunday.
Last time they met in a game that counted: Dec. 9, at Tennessee. The Chargers won 23-17, with Rivers throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions, and Tomlinson rushing for 146 yards and a score and catching a TD pass.
This team has a reason to be uncomfortable as a wild card: Tennessee. The Titans had to wait until the final game of the regular season to clinch their playoff spot. And they had their struggles against the Colts' second and third stringers. It's hard to see the Titans having a long playoff stay. On the other hand, the Chargers, the AFC's No. 3 seed, are playing well enough to give either of the top two seeds, New England and Indianapolis, all they can handle.
