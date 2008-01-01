Breaking down the wild-card showdowns

How the Steelers are playing now: Toss out Sunday's 27-21 loss to the struggling Ravens. The Steelers kept four of their best players -- quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Hines Ward, safety Troy Polamalu, and offensive tackle Marvel Smith -- on the bench to help make sure they will be as healthy as possible for the playoffs. The Steelers have been inconsistent, generally playing their best at Heinz Field. They suffered a major blow when they lost star running back Willie Parker to a season-ending broken leg in their Dec. 20 victory over St. Louis. Najeh Davenport is a solid replacement, but he does not have Parker's exceptional talent. Roethlisberger is going to have to carry a heavier part of the offensive load, which won't be easy if the Jags are able to keep Pittsburgh's running game in check and force them to be one-dimensional. Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau should be able to unleash a variety of blitzes to disrupt Garrard, although the Steelers' defense doesn't always play up to the No. 1 ranking in the NFL it had entering Week 17.