Breaking down the free-agent class of an unpredictable offseason

» It's hard to watch the Redskins and not come away startled by how their top draft picks have regressed. Jason Campbell was excellent in the first eight games of 2008 (or at least a thriving young player) and he badly needs a change of scenery now (no offensive line will do that to you). LaRon Landry is the master of the late hit, but wrapping people up and making plays in coverage remain big issues for him. They're dabbling with moving him to the strong side, a more natural fit, but his technique issues are very real (the departure of Gregg Williams, who worked very closely with him as he did with Sean Taylor, has affected his play). Carlos Rogers' used to look like a solid cover corner, albeit it one with bad hands, but he's been lost since DeAngelo Hall came on the scene. Those are crucial first-round picks in recent years who are all suffering, and part of the reason why things are so bleak there. ...