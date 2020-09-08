Breaking down latest risers in fantasy football rankings

If you looked at our rankings a week or two ago and then came back today you may have noticed that things look a little different. Part of that is because a lot can change in a week in the NFL. The other part is because I am now handling the rankings! But updating the rankings due to recent happenings was only the first step. To put my own touch on things, I was a little aggressive with the rankings of players that I think can greatly outlive their ADP this season.

Updating the rankings was a good start, but I wanted to give you all even more. I wanted the rankings to be more interactive than ever before so here is a breakdown of some of the players that might seem a little high in the rankings with an explanation of why they are where they are.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

Just last year Matthew Stafford was a backup QB in fantasy drafts. He only played half the season, but he still did enough to increase his stock as he is now in the back end QB1 (top-12) or right on the outside of that group in many drafts. That is because Stafford was not the same QB last year as in years prior. He was more like the Stafford that brought us fantasy goodness all those years with Calvin Johnson. Last season Stafford led the league with 10.6 air yards per attempt. That was also the highest mark of his career. But Stafford routinely sat above eight air yards per pass for most of his career, that was until 2015. In three of the four years with Jim Bob Cooter as OC, Stafford was below eight. In two of those years he was below seven air yards per pass. That was because the Lions' offense was built around a slot receiver and a pass-catching RB. Now it is built around field-stretchers in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones and it led to Stafford finishing as the QB4 in fantasy PPG last season. Do not confuse this Stafford with the one of years past.

Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner Minshew is my favorite late-round QB this season. Right now, he is the 27th QB off the board with an ADP in the 16th round. But last season he finished as the QB18 in fantasy PPG. Right there you are already getting a discount on Minshew, but he has the upside to finish as a QB1 this season. Last year he rushed for 344 yards, the fifth-most among QBs, and that was in just 14 games and 12 starts. But this season he will play under new OC Jay Gruden, who passed the ball on 60 percent of offensive plays during his five years with Washington. But Gruden has historically made his QBs better fantasy options. The two best fantasy seasons for Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins were under Gruden. He had them both finishing consistently inside the top 12 and both reached as high as QB5. Lastly, the Jaguars also have lost a lot of key pieces and it is possible they are trailing late and, hey, garbage time points count for fantasy! This is just looking like the perfect storm for Minshew to be a strong fantasy option, even if his team struggles in real life.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts