Breaking down every team's potential interest in Peyton Manning

This final group is very much interested in Manning, but working behind the scenes for now. These teams have starters who are good, but know Manning is better. If Manning were to join San Francisco or Houston, he would make both teams instant Super Bowl favorites. Right now, San Francisco is trying to sign back Alex Smith, but if they add Manning and pair him with that defense, the Niners might be the best team in the league. Houston could sign Manning and then trade starter Matt Schaub to the Redskins for a significant draft pick and end up with a pick and a better player ... if they are willing to make the move. This is doable as Manning appears to love the Texans.