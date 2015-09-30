Breaking down an athlete's training program

Finally, lifting is a key factor in the realm of injury prevention. A consistent program provides the opportunity to develop a proper strength base, which minimizes loads on the joint. If an athlete doesn't ever activate their glutes, they will put a greater load on the hamstring. In a dynamic sport such as football, this is one of the reasons an athlete could possibly pull a hamstring. Remember, and this will be hammered in to your programming now, to keep proper exercise selection and individual load as your benchmarks.