Breaking down AFC picture has Dolphins making big jump

Houston Texans: Have you ever heard Billy Joel explain his reason for writing "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant"? He claims the song is about a couple (Brenda and Eddie) he knew in high school who peaked too soon in life. They were the king and queen of the prom, but 20 years later they had become fat and hairless, forcing everyone to ask -- what happened to them? Well, that is what I do with the Texans after some games. They look sensational at times, making them an easy pick to go to the Super Bowl, with their dashing offense and their ability to move the ball up and down the field. But then there's that one game that makes me ask -- what happened? The Texans became a team that could not control the line of scrimmage at crunch time or make the crucial play in the red zone. For all their beauty on offense, the Texans are the opposite of the Ravens on defense, meaning they might play well in the middle of the field, but when the ball gets into the red zone, they cave. Before picking Houston to go to the Super Bowl, remind yourself that the team allowed its opponents to score 65 percent of the time upon entering the red zone, which ranked 31st.