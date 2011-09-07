Breakfast of champions featuring Packers' Rodgers, Matthews

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- General Mills plans to feature Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Clay Matthews on special-edition Wheaties boxes.
General Mills Inc. praised the two members of the Super Bowl champions Wednesday, singling them out for their community work as well as their play.
In a statement, Rodgers said it's a privilege and honor to be selected, and it's something he never imagined as a child.
Matthews echoed the sentiment and said last year was special for the team, and he plans to have the same success this year.
The two boxes will be sold only in Wisconsin within a month.
