Breakfast of champions featuring Packers' Rodgers, Matthews

Published: Sep 07, 2011 at 07:09 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- General Mills plans to feature Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Clay Matthews on special-edition Wheaties boxes.

General Mills Inc. praised the two members of the Super Bowl champions Wednesday, singling them out for their community work as well as their play.

In a statement, Rodgers said it's a privilege and honor to be selected, and it's something he never imagined as a child.

Matthews echoed the sentiment and said last year was special for the team, and he plans to have the same success this year.

The two boxes will be sold only in Wisconsin within a month.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

An MRI on Monday showed that Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

The Patriots currently stand at 2-7 following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday was asked if he believes he is coaching for his job.
news

The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10's must-see game

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha hands out 10 unconventional awards at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, a look at who's rising/sliding, a shake-up in the MVP race and a glance ahead at the must-see game of Week 10.