Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio, global music icon Ricky Martin to perform in Rio Game halftime show

Pedro Sampaio has amassed more than 14 billion audio and video streams and over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, cementing himself as one of Brazil’s most prominent music stars. The most-streamed male pop artist in Brazil over the past five years, Sampaio was nominated for a Latin Grammy® in 2024 and is known as one of the genre’s most dynamic live performers, blending the energy of Brazilian funk with pop and electronic music.

“I grew up in Rio de Janeiro, seeing Maracanã Stadium as a place where history was made. I never imagined that my first time performing on that field would be alongside Ricky Martin, who has always been a huge inspiration to me. It's hard to put into words,” said Pedro Sampaio. “Maracanã is part of the history of both sports and music, and being part of this moment—especially at the first NFL game in my hometown—is something I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. I'm incredibly happy and grateful to be part of a night that will go down in history.”

Recognized as one of the most successful and influential Latin artists of all time, Ricky Martin is a global superstar with more than 95 million albums sold worldwide and a career spanning over three decades.

His hits played a pivotal role in the global expansion of Latin Pop. The many highlights of his career include multiple GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Awards, among other numerous accolades, and a special guest appearance during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

“2026 has been a year filled with wonderful opportunities, and this is certainly one of them. Being part of another historic NFL event alongside Pedro Sampaio is incredibly exciting, especially because it brings me back to one of my favorite places in the world: Rio,” said Ricky Martin. “There’s nothing quite like the energy of the Brazilian people, and I can’t wait to reunite with our fans and perform live at the iconic Maracanã. Get ready to move! See you all in September!”

“The NFL Rio Game is an opportunity to celebrate the energy, creativity and passion that make this city unlike anywhere else in the world,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment at the NFL. “Over the past year, the NFL has embraced the global power and cultural influence of Latin music, and Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin each have a unique connection with fans across Brazil, Latin America and beyond. We look forward to a performance that captures the spirit of the city and gives fans an unforgettable celebration on game day.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin for the halftime show, in what will be the first NFL regular season game in Rio de Janeiro,” said Luis Martinez, General Manager of NFL Brazil.

“Pedro has soared to new heights both in Brazil and around the world, and Ricky has been a global sensation for many years. It will be an unforgettable celebration with Brazilian fans at the Maracanã.”

Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin’s full halftime performance will be broadcast live in Brazil on Globo’s channels GETV and sportv.

Limited-edition merchandise celebrating Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin’s performances at the 2026 NFL Rio Game will be available at NFL Shops in Rio.

The league is committed to growing the game at every level across the country, engaging with fans yearround through partners, programs and initiatives. Further information around the entertainment and fan events surrounding the 2026 NFL Rio Game will follow soon.

The announcement follows the previously confirmed performance of the Jonas Brothers at the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game on Thursday, Sept. 10 (Friday, Sept. 11 in Australia) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tickets for the 2026 NFL Rio Game are on sale now at nfl.com/Rio.

To stay up to date on all things NFL MARKET and for more on the 2026 NFL CITY Game, follow @nflbrasil on Instagram, X and TikTok.

Sixty-two regular-season NFL games have been played outside the United States with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto having hosted games to date.

2026 NFL International Games (* designates a new market/city for 2026):