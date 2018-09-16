Brash Jaguars show growth in Week 2 win over Patriots

When it looked like Brady was about to abscond with their pot of gold again -- with a 21-point lead shrunk to 11 early in the fourth quarter, Brady just 24 yards away from closing the gap further and the January collapse still very fresh -- Dante Fowler came around Brady's right side and blasted the ball out of his hand. When the Jaguars might have again gotten conservative to preserve the lead instead of extending it, they instead challenged the spot of the ball that would have given the Patriots a first down with 8:01 left in the game, and as soon as they got the call reversed and received a punt, they called for a short pass from Bortles to Dede Westbrook that turned into a 61-yard touchdown that sliced through the Patriots defense.