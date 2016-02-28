Brandt: Joey Bosa's 40 time keeps him in mix to go No. 1 overall

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa is already regarded as a top-10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and we know the Tennessee Titans, who hold the draft's top pick, are doing their due diligence on the prospect.

After a solid 40-yard dash time, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt believes he's still squarely in the conversation to go No. 1 overall.

Brandt nailed Bosa's timing -- he was clocked officially at 4.86. Bosa, however, was expecting a better time, closer to 4.7, and expressed disappointment with the result. He described Sunday as a "rough, long day" but said he thought he did "pretty well" overall in an NFL Network interview.

He also said he interviewed with 13 teams at the combine, including the Titans.

Brandt further explained why Bosa's unremarkable 40 time still keeps him in the mix to go No. 1 after the DE completed his workout.

While Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been the subject of heavier speculation for the Titans at No. 1, it's not as though the club couldn't help itself as much or more with someone else. The club could choose to address its offensive line problems through free agency, and there is no shortage of offensive tackles on the market.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker suggested the club do just that last month.

"We don't need another rookie (offensive) lineman," Walker said, according to The Tennessean. "Our offensive line, they're too young. We don't need another young guy on the line."

If the Titans follow Walker's advice, there won't be many other options more attractive at No. 1 than Bosa.

