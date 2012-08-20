Brandon Weeden to talk Cleveland Browns on 'NFL AM'

Published: Aug 19, 2012 at 08:53 PM

Brandon Weeden has two preseason games with the Cleveland Browns under his belt. But can the quarterback handle being grilled by the "NFL AM" crew? Tune in to NFL Network at 6 a.m. ET Monday to hear what the rookie signal-caller has to say about the Browns' prospects this season. Shalise Manza Young, the Boston Globe's New England Patriots beat writer, and former NFL running back Ahman Green will also join the program.

Here's what else is on tap Monday:

» Week 2 of the preseason provided starting players a few more opportunities to make an impression. Daniel Jeremiah runs through all of the action and tells us what we learned.

» Andrew Luck's second preseason game with the Indianapolis Colts was much rockier than his first. Aditi Kinkhabwala weighs in on the Colts' rookie quarterback following a 26-24 loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

» The New York Giants' pass rush left Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow dazed and confused in the New York Jets' 26-3 loss on Saturday. But Adam Schein writes the responsibility for the Jets' offensive woes doesn't rest with either player. The real culprit? Offensive tackle Wayne Hunter.

» Maurice Jones-Drew isn't budging on his holdout with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But new coach Mike Mularkey isn't concerned about his star running back's status, Steve Wyche writes.

» Peyton Manning's stats weren't stellar in the Denver Broncos' 30-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. But Gregg Rosenthal writes that a close inspection of Manning's performance reveals plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

» NFL.com rounds up the latest injury news from around the league, including Colts wide receiver Austin Collie suffering concussion symptoms on Sunday night.

» Happy birthday to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Steve Breaston, who turns 29 on Monday.

» For ticket packages direct from the NFL, get insider access now.

» Think you have what it takes? Sign up for an NFL Fantasy Ultimate Experience league and compete for great prizes, including autographed memorabilia, trips to NFL events and more!

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW