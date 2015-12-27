Around the NFL

Brandon Weeden, Texans closing in on AFC South title

Published: Dec 27, 2015
Gregg Rosenthal

*The Houston Texans (8-7) seem to change quarterbacks every week, but they are nearing their third-ever division title. Brandon Weeden led the way to a 34-6 victory in Tennessee over the Titans (3-12). *

  1. We can only feel good for Weeden, who is so often a punching bag. He ended a personal 11-game losing streak as a starter, becoming a key figure in a playoff race despite being the fourth Texans quarterback to start a game this season. He became the first Texans quarterback in team history to throw for two passing touchdowns and rush for a score. While Weeden was only a supporting player to the Texans' defense, he made some legitimately pretty passes in the final three quarters on the way to 200 yards on only 24 attempts.
  1. J.J. Watt was a treat to watch throughout this game. Even though his stat line was not crazy with two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack, Watt wreaked havoc on the entire Titans offense throughout the game. A telling sequence came early in the game when the Titans forced a Weeden fumble. The Titans were in field-goal range and went backwards because Watt forced a holding call and knocked a pass down. They missed the field goal and Tennessee didn't score a point until 1:31 was left in the game.
  1. At one point, the Texans and Titans both had 18 plays for only 56 total yards. But the Texans led 10-0 because of an early fumble returned for a score, and a special teams fumble by the Titans. Houston has made it this far because of their defense, so it's only fitting it won this one.
  1. The Texans, now 8-7, didn't clinch the AFC South because the Coltswon in Miami. But Houston could clinch this weekend based on other results that would clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over Indianapolis.
  1. How valuable is DeAndre Hopkins? He had 117 yards despite the Texans throwing the ball only 24 times with Weeden at quarterback. If that doesn't tell you how good he is, nothing will.
  1. Zach Mettenberger's stock has plummeted this season. He made a number of poor throws while averaging only 4.7 yards on 51 attempts.
