Brandon Weeden's fantasy stock steadily rising

M.G.: I was half-expecting to see Adam Rank's beloved #FantasyOverreaction hashtag at the end of this tweet. Sure, Newton's struggled in the preseason, but I wouldn't freak out too much. Turnovers have always been his bugaboo and it's one the Panthers would certainly love for him to solve. Yet he was still the fourth-highest scoring player in all of fantasy last season -- and most considered him to be having a bad year. This season, he's in an offense in which he feels more comfortable and will have more free rein. Don't quit on him now.