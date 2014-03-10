Brandon Spikes' training tips for better leverage

A: Young guys should focus on maintaining their football position. Coaches always say the lowest guy wins. I'm a taller guy and a bigger guy, but because I'm always in a great football position is why I think I'm able to get away from guys still. It gives me a chance to recover. If you take a wrong step but you're still in that football position, you can just react and change directions. I think for the most part young guys need to work on their football position. Get in their stance and hold it as long as possible. Work on your flexibility, especially in the hips, so you can hold that longer. A good football position will help you be more mobile and give you better leverage in the trenches.