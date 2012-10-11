Brandon Spikes: 'Homophobic' tweet intended as a joke

Published: Oct 11, 2012 at 12:25 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes says he was joking when he tweeted that he was "homophobic."

Brooks: Patriots grounded

The pass-happy Patriots suddenly have a potent ground attack. Bucky Brooks says this should terrify league foes.

Spikes, who is having a strong season, is a prolific user of Twitter.

He tweeted Wednesday night that "I'm homophobic just like I'm arachnophobic. I have nothing against homosexuals or spiders, but I'd still scream if I found one in my bathtub !"

After receiving several negative comments on Twitter, he tweeted, "PEOPLE !!!! It's a joke ... seriously a JOKE !!! Chill out"

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not scheduled to speak with reporters  Thursday. The team usually does not announce when it disciplines a player.

Before the NFL officials' lockout ended, Spikes posted a tweet that compared replacement officials to Foot Locker employees.

