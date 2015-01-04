Brandon Pettigrew on non-call: 'It was ridiculous'

The Flag That Wasn't is destined to become the talk of Motown all offseason.
With 8:18 left in the fourth quarter of Detroit's heartbreaking 24-20 playoff loss to the Cowboys, official Pete Morelli announced that Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens had pass interfered with Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew on a third-and-1 attempt by quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Morelli then proceeded to say that no foul occurred on the play below:
Former head of officiating Mike Pereira told FOX's television audience that he believed Hitchens committed pass interference, but the cast of zebras in Big D felt otherwise. Detroit punted two plays later, setting up an 11-play, 59-yard go-ahead touchdown drive for the Cowboys -- for a 24-20 lead they wouldn't lose.
"I thought it was a penalty," Stafford said after the game, acknowledging that the non-call shifted the tone of the game while conceding: "... It's their decision. I don't have to understand it."
Wideout Golden Tate pointed to a Lions offense that could have done more down the stretch, telling FOX after the loss: "We never should have been in that position."
Pettigrew was less forgiving in his comments to NFL Media's Albert Breer:
Lions coach Jim Caldwell told reporters that he "didn't get a good enough" explanation on the picked-up flag, but refused to blame the loss on the officials.
"I don't ever really think it comes down to one call," Caldwell said.
