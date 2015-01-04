Around the NFL

Brandon Pettigrew on non-call: 'It was ridiculous'

Published: Jan 04, 2015
The Flag That Wasn't is destined to become the talk of Motown all offseason.

With 8:18 left in the fourth quarter of Detroit's heartbreaking 24-20 playoff loss to the Cowboys, official Pete Morelli announced that Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens had pass interfered with Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew on a third-and-1 attempt by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Morelli then proceeded to say that no foul occurred on the play below:

Former head of officiating Mike Pereira told FOX's television audience that he believed Hitchens committed pass interference, but the cast of zebras in Big D felt otherwise. Detroit punted two plays later, setting up an 11-play, 59-yard go-ahead touchdown drive for the Cowboys -- for a 24-20 lead they wouldn't lose.

"I thought it was a penalty," Stafford said after the game, acknowledging that the non-call shifted the tone of the game while conceding: "... It's their decision. I don't have to understand it."

Wideout Golden Tate pointed to a Lions offense that could have done more down the stretch, telling FOX after the loss: "We never should have been in that position."

Pettigrew was less forgiving in his comments to NFL Media's Albert Breer:

Lions coach Jim Caldwell told reporters that he "didn't get a good enough" explanation on the picked-up flag, but refused to blame the loss on the officials.

"I don't ever really think it comes down to one call," Caldwell said.

Plenty of outraged Lions fans are bound to disagree with their coach.

