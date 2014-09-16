Brandon Meriweather returns from suspension, vows to play safer

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather, who returned Monday from a two-game suspension for a dangerous hit, told The Washington Post that he vowed to play within the NFL rules.
- The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that a local company has begun making T-shirts to benefit juvenile cancer in honor of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Devon Still, whose daughter is undergoing cancer treatment.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrote about how the team hosted a LGBT event prior to their game on Sunday.
- Dolphins.com reported that the Miami Dolphins are teaming with the Humane Society of Broward County for visits to area Boys & Girls Clubs.
- In two new studies in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine co-authored by Dr. J. Scott Delaney, a team physician for the CFL Montreal Alouettes, Montreal Impact and McGill football and soccer suggested that concussions continue to be a "hidden injury" in sports, even in the face significant increased public awareness.
- KATV-TV in Little Rock, Ark., reported on how North Little Rock High School might be the only high school in the state using the helmet sensors developed by Riddell.
- The Lake County (Ill.) News Sun reported on legislators are supporting a bill that would require coaches to renew their concussion awareness training on a yearly basis.
- The Lincoln County Journal in Troy, Mo., reported on how sideline concussion testing is being implemented in area school districts.
- The Great Falls (Mont.) Tribune reported on state laws that mandated specific precautions to protect Montana youth athletes from repeat concussions and their possible long-term effects.
- The Allentown (Penn.) Morning Call featured the new concussion test being developed by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor