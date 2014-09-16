Brandon Meriweather back, vows to aim lower on hits

Brandon Meriweather returned to the Washington Redskins on Monday after serving his two-game suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith in the preseason.
As a repeat offender of targeting opponents' helmets, Meriweather has been incorrigible in the past, declaring he wouldn't change how he plays. Last season, after serving a one-game suspension, the safety said things like: "I don't even think about it" and "whatever happens happens."
On Monday, however, he sang a different tune, vowing to do what it takes to lower his strike zone.
"I have no choice but to consciously tell myself to do it now," said Meriweather, who is 30 and on a one-year contract, per The Washington Post. "It's nothing I'm willing to chance. I'm not trying to get kicked out of the league just to hit somebody hard. It's just something I'm going to have to do."
That quote will make someone in the league office happy. The intention of the increased fines and suspensions is to modify behavior. Meriweather finally seems to be getting the message.
The Redskins also reportedly waived safety Bacarri Rambo -- who has struggled mightily the past two weeks -- according to Fox Sports' Mike Garafolo. The Tuesday move is presumably to make room for Meriweather on the 53-man roster.
