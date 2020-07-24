McManus, Prater to kick for free Bud Light for their city in 2020

A pair of kickers are vying to become fan favorites in 2020.

NFL sponsor Bud Light announced Thursday that whoever kicks the longest field goal this season between Denver's Brandon McManus and Detroit's Matt Prater would win free beer for his respective city (for those of-age, obviously).

So how did we get to this declaration from Bud Light?

It started with McManus announcing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football last week that Bud Light would buy everyone (21+) in Denver a beer to celebrate if he breaks the record for longest field goal in NFL history.

That record is currently held by Prater, who set it at 64 yards in 2013 when he played for Denver.

Last year, Broncos coach Vic Fangio declined a chance to give McManus a shot to break the record.

"I have a big leg, and I've always wanted to have my name etched in history," McManus said on GMFB at the time. "I know I can make that, my teammates know I can make that. In training camp, with live rushes, I've made it from 73 yards."