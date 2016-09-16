Brandon Marshall sticks up for Fitzpatrick after win

"You know, this guy, he's legit. You know, let's go back to last year. I hate to live in the past, but so many people were down on Fitz," Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall told reporters after the Jets' win over the Bills on Thursday. "They said it was his fault. But you all know -- you guys have been in the locker room, you guys have been in the huddle -- sometimes, it may be the receiver's fault. I'm not going to live in the past, I don't want to throw anyone under the bus, but it wasn't all him. If we win that game (regular-season finale), if one of those interceptions is a touchdown, now he's crowned king and maybe you don't even hold out the whole offseason. He (would have) had the contract Day 1 in free agency.