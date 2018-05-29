Brandon Marshall signs 1-year, $1.1M Seahawks deal

The 34-year-old wideout signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, the team announced. The one-year deal is worth $1.105 million and includes a $90,000 signing bonus, a source informed of the contract told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It would pay out a max of $2.155 million if performance incentives are met, Pelissero added.
Entering his 13th season, Marshall will attempt to crack the Seahawks receiver rotation behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks could use Marshall's size in the red zone after losing TD-target Jimmy Graham in free agency.
At his age, with a declining skill-set, Marshall is no lock to earn a full-time role, but picked a location that gives himself the best chance to make a roster.
After a 1,502-yard season in 2015 with the New York Jets, Marshall's play fell off a steep cliff. He struggled to gain separation from defensive backs and was one of the least-efficient receivers in the NFL, catching just 59 passes for 788 yards and three TDs for the Jets in 2016.
Marshall was met with a chilly market, Seattle being his only visit earlier this offseason. It could be the best landing spot for the veteran, as the Seahawks have a need in their pass-catching corps as they reformat the roster to benefit Russell Wilson.
Marshall famously has not made the playoffs once in his career. He now joins a rebuilding team that just had a five-year postseason streak snapped. Perhaps together they can turn back the clock.