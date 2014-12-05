Brandon Marshall (lung, ribs) out for Bears' season

It's the final setback in a frustrating season for Marshall. He struggled to overcome an ankle injury for much of the year, limiting him to 854 yards on the season after piling up 1,339 yards in his first campaign with Trestman. It's not like Marshall or the rest of this Bears nucleus is going anywhere anytime soon. Marshall's salary is guaranteed for next year, and there's no reason to believe the team would want to let him go anyway.