Brandon Marshall (lung, ribs) out for Bears' season

Published: Dec 05, 2014 at 07:39 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Brandon Marshall's injury-plagued season is over after taking a brutal hit on Thursday night in Chicago.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Marshall has a collapsed lung, according to a team source. The team announced earlier in the day that Marshall broke two ribs and injured a lung in Thursday night's lossto the Cowboys.

Marshall was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital after taking a knee to the back and ribs. Marshall remains in the hospital Friday for observation. Marc Trestman said that Marshall was in good spirits when the coach visited him in the hospital Thursday night.

It's the final setback in a frustrating season for Marshall. He struggled to overcome an ankle injury for much of the year, limiting him to 854 yards on the season after piling up 1,339 yards in his first campaign with Trestman. It's not like Marshall or the rest of this Bears nucleus is going anywhere anytime soon. Marshall's salary is guaranteed for next year, and there's no reason to believe the team would want to let him go anyway.

The bigger question is whether Trestman will be around to coach up this group. A few more losses like the one Chicago had Thursday, and it's hard to imagine Trestman coming back.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

