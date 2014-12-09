Around the NFL

Brandon Marshall: I'd have buyer's remorse on Cutler

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 01:15 AM

As a teammate, Brandon Marshall knows that quarterback Jay Cutler can bounce back from what has been a dismal season in Chicago.

But as a businessman, he isn't sure what he thinks about Cutler's seven-year, $126.7 million contract, which is guaranteed through next season.

"That's tough, man," Marshall said Monday on WMVP-AM, via the Chicago Tribune, when asked specifically about a report from NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport detailing the "buyer's remorse" Chicago currently has. "What I would say is we all know Jay is more than capable of getting it done. It doesn't always fall on him.

"I guess that's why those guys are the highest paid players out there. Because when you win and everything is going good, they get all the glory. And when it's bad, they take more than what they should take. But I can understand that as far as a businessman, I would have buyer's remorse, too."

Marshall has been a great teammate to this point, and although he'll get some criticism for saying this in a public forum, we think it's more refreshing than anything else. We always ask our athletes to be candid until it goes against a certain agenda. Marshall is not saying anything that his other teammates (and probably his general manager) are behind closed doors.

The Bears were riding a momentary high and paid a premium price for a player at a premium position, which few can blame them for. The hope is that they can find a reasonable solution heading into next year and beyond, once they are not burdened with Cutler's contract anymore.

In the interim, don't blame Marshall for saying what everyone was thinking.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers later followed suit.
news

Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' in 2021

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter. With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.
news

Rob Gronkowski believes Julian Edelman 'has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer'

Julian Edelman announced on Monday that he is calling it a career after 12 seasons. Rob Gronkowski, one of Edelman's most outspoken former teammates, wasted little in making two grand declarations regarding the Super LIII MVP's future.
news

NFL: Team employees who refuse vaccination without 'bona fide' reason barred from restricted areas

In a Tuesday memo, the league informed clubs their Tier 1 and 2 employees (excluding players) "should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so."
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara to host hour-long COVID-19 vaccination special

Seahawks star QB ﻿Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara,﻿ will be front-and-center in the effort to educate the country on the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Roundup: Washington signs Sammis Reyes from International Player Pathway Program

The Washington Football Team signed former Tulane basketball player and International Player Pathway Program talent ﻿Sammis Reyes﻿ on Tuesday, just weeks after he impressed scouts as a pass-catcher at Florida's pro day.
news

Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on one-year deal

James Conner has a new home. The former Steelers Pro Bowl running back agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: Atlanta in prime position to 'stack good quarterbacks'

In an interview with the team's website, Terry Fontenot noted that seeing the rookie QBs throw in person is vital to evaluate for Atlanta's present and future and to how the Falcons will make their decision with the No. 4 overall pick.
news

Bruce Arians 'wouldn't be against' Buccaneers drafting a QB 

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said that even with Tom Brady planning to play several more seasons in Tampa, the team could very well decide drafting a QB is the best move with the 32nd overall pick.
news

Josh Allen to Trey Lance: Ignore the doubters, 'let your game do the talking'

When Bills star QB Josh Allen, who was questioned about his lack of competition coming out of Wyoming, hears similar things being said about North Dakota State's Trey Lance, Allen has a message.
news

Free-agent DT Gerald McCoy has no plans to retire: 'I can play this game at a high level'

Gerald McCoy's 2020 season was cut short before it began after an untimely quad injury, but the 33-year-old wants to show his perseverance as he rehabs and waits for the next opportunity.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW