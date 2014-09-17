Brandon Marshall has 'full support' of Chicago Bears

In a Wednesday press conference, high-profile attorney Gloria Allred criticized the NFL for its handling of domestic violence complaints filed regarding Brandon Marshall more than five years ago.
General manager Phil Emery responded shortly thereafter, stating Marshall has the "full support" of the Chicago Bears.
Marshall was originally suspended for three games in 2008. His ban was then reduced when he was not convicted.
"We were aware of his personal background when we traded for him in 2012 and equally aware of the tremendous efforts he made to bring positive changes in his life and in the lives of all the people around him," Emery said in a statement, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "Since his arrival, Brandon has thrived in an environment that has been supportive.
"He has been a very positive, thoughtful and proactive leader and role model. He has acknowledged his past struggles and shared his story in an effort to help others improve their daily lives.
"Brandon has been at the forefront of mental health awareness and has extended himself in an unprecedented way to help fellow players across the NFL.
"He has helped himself through helping others and we are proud to have him as a teammate."
A half-decade ago, Marshall was dragging a lengthy rap sheet from Denver to Chicago. He deserves credit for turning his life around and becoming a positive influence in the locker room as well as the community.
