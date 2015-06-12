Around the NFL

Brandon Marshall hand-picked Geno Smith as his QB

Published: Jun 12, 2015 at 12:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Brandon Marshall revealed in March that he and Geno Smith initiated a "weird relationship" when the Jets quarterback was drafted out of West Virginia two years back.

As it turns out, the two developed such a strong bond that Marshall hand-picked the Jets as his favored landing spot when the Bears' new regime decided to cut ties with the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

When Marshall started calling quarterbacks on potential trade partners, per NFL Media's Judy Battista, Smith quickly rose to the top of the list.

"I was really shocked at the intelligence, how smart he was," Marshall told Battista. "I had known him as a player from afar. I didn't know his football IQ was so high. He had crazy passion. When I talked to him, I fell in love with the conversation."

That's quite the testimonial for a quarterback who has been among the least effective at his position over the past two years.

After reading Marshall's quote, it's natural to wonder which quarterbacks were in the running as trade partners only to be beaten out Smith.

At age 31, Marshall is embarking on the back nine of his NFL career. He has tied his future to the fate of a talented but frustrating quarterback whose decision-making has too often left Jets coaches scratching their heads.

