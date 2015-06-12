Brandon Marshall hand-picked Geno Smith as his QB

Brandon Marshall revealed in March that he and Geno Smith initiated a "weird relationship" when the Jets quarterback was drafted out of West Virginia two years back.
When Marshall started calling quarterbacks on potential trade partners, per NFL Media's Judy Battista, Smith quickly rose to the top of the list.
"I was really shocked at the intelligence, how smart he was," Marshall told Battista. "I had known him as a player from afar. I didn't know his football IQ was so high. He had crazy passion. When I talked to him, I fell in love with the conversation."
That's quite the testimonial for a quarterback who has been among the least effective at his position over the past two years.
After reading Marshall's quote, it's natural to wonder which quarterbacks were in the running as trade partners only to be beaten out Smith.
At age 31, Marshall is embarking on the back nine of his NFL career. He has tied his future to the fate of a talented but frustrating quarterback whose decision-making has too often left Jets coaches scratching their heads.
