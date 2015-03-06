Brandon Marshall could be a bust with Jets

Second, veteran receivers who have come to the Jets in recent seasons have been anything but consistent or productive. Do the names Braylon Edwards, Santonio Holmes and Eric Decker ring a bell? All three had been fantasy starters earlier in their careers, but a move to the Big Apple took a big bite out of their value. The latest example is Decker, who ranked among the 10-best fantasy wideouts in Denver before falling off the map in New York. If it wasn't for a 221-yard performance in a meaningless Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he would have failed to finish as a top-30 receiver.