Brandon Marshall: Chicago Bears' play 'unacceptable'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshallcouldn't disguise his frustration in the seconds after Sunday's ugly 27-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
"When you play with heart, it's supposed to hurt!" the voice yelled, per Haugh. "You just kick the ball."
Asked later by reporters if he was yelling at kicker Robbie Gould, Marshall replied, "Doesn't ... what are you talking about?
"Were you in here? Were you in this locker room? That's a team matter. This has nothing to do with you," Marshall said. "There are a lot of guys this means a lot to. We're 3-4. We need to play better. That's unacceptable. That's unacceptable. Unacceptable. Shouldn't have lost today. Shouldn't be 3-4. Offense gotta play better. It's as simple as that."
Venting over a Bears offense that scored just two touchdowns, Marshall rattled off Chicago's swath of offensive talent, leaving Jay Cutler's name off the list.
"We got Alshon Jeffery, Martellus Bennett, Matt Forte, we got a stud offensive line," Marshall said. "We got a great, great group of guys and this is unacceptable. What did we put up? Fourteen points. Was it 14 points? That's unacceptable. That's unacceptable."
A source told ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright that Marshall called out Cutler during his dressing down of the team, but Wright points out that it's not unusual for the wideout to offer his unedited opinion to the signal-caller, as Marshall and Cutler are close friends.
Asked later about Cutler, Marshall propped up the quarterback, saying: "Yeah, Jay's a gunslinger. Jay's our guy. Jay's our leader."