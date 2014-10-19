Brandon Marshall: Chicago Bears' play 'unacceptable'

"Were you in here? Were you in this locker room? That's a team matter. This has nothing to do with you," Marshall said. "There are a lot of guys this means a lot to. We're 3-4. We need to play better. That's unacceptable. That's unacceptable. Unacceptable. Shouldn't have lost today. Shouldn't be 3-4. Offense gotta play better. It's as simple as that."