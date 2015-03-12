Brandon Marshall challenged to jersey number race

The backup Jets wide receiver, a 25-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Palomar College with 13 career kick returns on his record (and no receptions), issued a challenge to Marshall on his Instagram page Wednesday night:
"So Brandon Marshall is trying to get my number," he wrote, via The Star-Ledger. "I told him: If he beats me in the 40-yard dash, he can get the number. But if I beat him, he's got to give me $25,000 -- and he can have the number."
At this point, we can guess what Marshall was probably thinking.
Who is this guy?
On one hand, we appreciate the fortitude it probably took to write that message on Instagram directed at a five-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All Pro.
But then Hakim went ahead and deleted the post!
If you're going to make a bold declaration on Instagram and challenge your new offensive centerpiece to a footrace (which Marshall would most certainly lose), at least have the guts to keep it up all night.
Then again, Marshall has been no stranger to some pretty outlandish online challenges as well. Some pretty intimidating ones at that.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.