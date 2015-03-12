Around the NFL

Brandon Marshall challenged to jersey number race

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 12:36 AM

Saalim Hakim wants Brandon Marshall to earn the No. 15 in New York.

The backup Jets wide receiver, a 25-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Palomar College with 13 career kick returns on his record (and no receptions), issued a challenge to Marshall on his Instagram page Wednesday night:

"So Brandon Marshall is trying to get my number," he wrote, via The Star-Ledger. "I told him: If he beats me in the 40-yard dash, he can get the number. But if I beat him, he's got to give me $25,000 -- and he can have the number."

At this point, we can guess what Marshall was probably thinking.

Who is this guy?

On one hand, we appreciate the fortitude it probably took to write that message on Instagram directed at a five-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All Pro.

But then Hakim went ahead and deleted the post!

If you're going to make a bold declaration on Instagram and challenge your new offensive centerpiece to a footrace (which Marshall would most certainly lose), at least have the guts to keep it up all night.

Then again, Marshall has been no stranger to some pretty outlandish online challenges as well. Some pretty intimidating ones at that.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exits Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says there's no timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) return. McDaniel added veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol heading into Week 6.

news

Panthers owner David Tepper: 'We have to figure out how to get a culture of winning here'

Panthers owner David Tepper expresses his desire for a winning culture in Carolina following Monday's firing of coach Matt Rhule.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield dealing with high ankle sprain; P.J. Walker in line to start vs. Rams

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Backup QB P.J. Walker is in line to start vs. Rams.

news

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny to miss rest of 2022 season after fracturing fibula vs. Saints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that RB Rashaad Penny suffered a broken fibula that will end his season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season

Matt Rhule has been fired as head coach of the Panthers after starting his third season with a 1-4 record. Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will replace Rhule as the interim coach.

news

Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson's return six weeks after being shot: 'We know he is ready to roll'

The Commanders fell short of victory Sunday against the Titans, but Brian Robinson's return to the lineup six weeks after being shot provided a personal win.

news

Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall provided a spark for the second straight week with 197 scrimmage yards in a blowout win over Miami.

news

Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts

It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback.

news

Giants' 4-1 start under coach Brian Daboll silences doubters: 'We've been for real since Day 1'

The Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Packers in London.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE