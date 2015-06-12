Brandon Marshall bonding with Geno Smith, on and off the field

The inconsistency, though, is part of the bargain with Smith. His first two seasons have been so uneven that even the significant upgrades made around him can't erase the gnawing sense that the Jets, who signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete with/back up Smith, might have failed to do enough this offseason. Fitzpatrick already knows new coordinator Chan Gailey's offense from their shared time in Buffalo, but it's clear that Bowles is invested in Smith, for now at least. When he was asked about that three-interception practice, Bowles quickly mentioned Smith's improved decision-making and leadership. And he closed minicamp Thursday by saying that all of the quarterbacks have to be more consistent. When offensive lineman Willie Colon made his comments comparing the Jets to a Porsche that Smith cannot crash, he meant -- he said by way of quelling the brushfire the comments caused -- that the Jets now have better talent around Smith, so the growing pains should be over.