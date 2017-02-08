Brandon Marshall believes New York Jets won't cut him

While this is not the answer Jets fans are hoping for, an effective bridge quarterback like McCown might be the best answer if the draft class underwhelms or Christian Hackenberg fails to produce. When he was healthy in Cleveland, the veteran had some promising stretches. In 2015, he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions over eight games. Would that be a marked improvement over what they had a year ago?