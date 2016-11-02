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Brandon Marshall almost cried at thought of a trade

Published: Nov 02, 2016 at 03:24 AM

Long ago, we assumed the love story between Noah and Allie Calhoun of Notebook fame would define a generation.

Enter Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Marshall, who has repeatedly said that he will go down with the S.S. Fitzpatrick amid this ugly season, was so upset about the potential of being dealt at the trade deadline on Tuesday that he almost cried.

"Literally three minutes ago, I got a call from someone within the (Jets) organization," Marshall said while on set of the CBS Sports Network show We Need To Talk with his wife, Michi, on Monday (a transcript of which was obtained in advance by several outlets, including Newsday). "My assistant called and said, 'Hey 'B', this guy called you and said it's an emergency.'

"We were just in the green room. I put my head down and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm about to get traded.' (But the Jets official) said, 'I just want to let you know. Don't listen to the rumors. We're not shopping you.'

"I was about to cry. I literally was about to cry. I was like, 'How am I going to go on this show and maintain myself?' But, I'm still a Jet."

The full episode airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of course, we kid with Marshall, who has been an exceptional Jet since his arrival back in 2015. The emotions were likely not just connected to good friend Fitzpatrick, but the ideal set up that he has in the Big Apple. Marshall is able to play at a high level and still explore some post-career opportunities that wouldn't be available to athletes in different locations. He also seems exceedingly comfortable and confident in that locker room.

Being traded, as we saw with a bewildered Vontae Davis on Hard Knocks a few years ago, is a massively stressful period in an athlete's life. Thankfully for Marshall, love conquers all.

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