Brandon Graham wants to remain with Eagles: 'I don't want to go anywhere'

The Philadelphia Eagles' roster is in an overhaul phase after a 4-11-1 season that saw coach Doug Pederson fired and former starting quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ traded. Not everyone wants out of what is expected to be a transition year.

Veteran defensive lineman ﻿Brandon Graham﻿ said this week that he hopes he is not one of the players the team moves on from.

"I don't want to go anywhere," Graham said, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "I know I don't have long, but I know for me, I'm here in Philly. So when I'm (retired, I'm) either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don't want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it's gonna go this year? Jalen (Hurts) might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could (go)."

The Eagles are in a tight spot with the salary cap. Eating $33.8 million in dead money with the Wentz trade would be difficult in any season. It's crippling with the cap shrinking. According to Over The Cap, the Eagles are currently projected to be $43 million higher than the predicted salary cap. The league has not officially set the cap.

Graham is set to make $13 million in the final year of his contract. An extension could lower the cap hit in the short term -- void years on his previous contract, however, already will leave the Eagles with dead money down the road. If the Eagles decide to cut the 32-year-old, it would almost certainly be a post-June 1 designation.

The veteran hopes he can find a way to play his entire career in Philly.