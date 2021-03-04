Around the NFL

Brandon Graham wants to remain with Eagles: 'I don't want to go anywhere'

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' roster is in an overhaul phase after a 4-11-1 season that saw coach Doug Pederson fired and former starting quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ traded. Not everyone wants out of what is expected to be a transition year.

Veteran defensive lineman ﻿Brandon Graham﻿ said this week that he hopes he is not one of the players the team moves on from.

"I don't want to go anywhere," Graham said, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "I know I don't have long, but I know for me, I'm here in Philly. So when I'm (retired, I'm) either going to be working here or doing something in Philly to stay connected to the team. I don't want to mess that up by just dipping out when things got a little tough. But who knows how it's gonna go this year? Jalen (Hurts) might go in there and rock our world and lead this team down a road that I feel we could (go)."

The Eagles are in a tight spot with the salary cap. Eating $33.8 million in dead money with the Wentz trade would be difficult in any season. It's crippling with the cap shrinking. According to Over The Cap, the Eagles are currently projected to be $43 million higher than the predicted salary cap. The league has not officially set the cap.

Graham is set to make $13 million in the final year of his contract. An extension could lower the cap hit in the short term -- void years on his previous contract, however, already will leave the Eagles with dead money down the road. If the Eagles decide to cut the 32-year-old, it would almost certainly be a post-June 1 designation.

The veteran hopes he can find a way to play his entire career in Philly.

"I want to see it through," Graham said. "I'd hate to leave and then next thing you know, bam, you're back in the (Super Bowl), and it's like 'Dang!' So I'm gonna stay. I'm gonna stay dedicated to the team as always and hopefully they ride with me until the wheels fall off."

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey on Deshaun Watson: 'I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again'

Jalen Ramsey's situation isn't identical to Deshaun Watson's for many reasons. Still, the CB shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with the QB and certainly understands where Watson is coming from in his desire to move on.
news

Veteran OL Jason Peters on playing an 18th NFL season: 'I still got some in the tank'

Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday to discuss playing an 18th NFL season and offer his take on what happened with the Eagles and Carson Wentz.
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman anticipates 'tough' decisions to get under salary cap

The Minnesota Vikings already made one tough move, cutting long-time tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿. More tough decisions are on the way, according to general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: We want safety Marcus Maye 'here long term' 

Following a social media remark by Marcus Maye's agent regarding the Jets' lack of a long-term offer, general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday the team wants to keep the safety in New York for the long haul.
news

Browns GM doesn't view Wentz deal as cautionary tale for QB Baker Mayfield

Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his belief that ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has proven he can take his game to the next level as the QB nears closer toward his second contract. 
news

Broncos' Justin Simmons expects to return: 'It seems like Denver wants me back and I want to be there'

Safety Justin Simmons doesn't know if the next contract he signs will span one season or several. He just believes it will be with the Broncos.
news

Thomas Davis to sign one-day deal with Panthers before retiring

Thomas Davis is officially calling it a career. The former All-Pro linebacker announced on Instagram he is following through with his plans to retire after 16 seasons. But first, he will spend another day with the Panthers.
news

Giants release WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

The Giants are parting ways with a pair of former starters. New York informed wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker David Mayo of their releases, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock would 'pound the table' for Derek Carr: 'We couldn't be happier with him'

If Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's comments to media members on Wednesday are any indication, Las Vegas doesn't intend to send starting QB Derek Carr packing via trade, not after a career-best campaign.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: No looming deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to make decision on his future

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the start of the league year is not a deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to decide on whether he'll return, adding the venerated pass-catcher deserves to make the call on his own time, Omar Ruiz reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW