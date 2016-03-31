Brandon Carr wants to play another year in Dallas

Brandon Carr remains a member of the Dallas Cowboys, nearly a month after he was expected to be cut.
The cornerback plans to keep that spot on the roster.
"I do, unless you guys know something I don't know," Carr said Wednesday at a charity event, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I just prepare for whatever happens and be ready. Right now, my thought process is get my body ready, get my mind mentally ready for the grind, and just be ready for wherever action comes."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted in early March that the team could have a last-minute change of heart and decide to retain Carr.
After the team whiffed on adding Patrick Robinson, Nolan Carroll or Leon Hall, all who visited, the Cowboys might view keeping Carr as their only choice -- at least through the NFL draft. Orlando Scandrick is coming off knee surgery and Morris Claiborne has been a pile of problems through his career, putting the corner position in a tenuous spot.
Carr hasn't exactly been worth the $50.1 million deal he signed in 2012. Turning 30 in April, Carr has zero interceptions with just 13 combined passes defensed over the past two seasons and he has been exploited by quarterbacks plenty over that timeframe. He is scheduled to make $9.1 million in base salary and will count $13.8 million against the cap.
"You know I don't like to talk about those things," Carr said. "I'll let that side, that situation handle itself outside the media. What I will tell you is that I just love being a Cowboy; I love being in Dallas and the community. I look forward to playing another year."
It appears at this stage that the Cowboys are using the classic dating method of stringing a person along until they find something better. If Dallas doesn't upgrade the position they can head into camp with a veteran player they are at least familiar with, albeit at a swollen salary.