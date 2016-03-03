Around the NFL

Brandon Carr expected to be cut by Dallas Cowboys

Published: Mar 03, 2016 at 07:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brandon Carr is on his way out of Dallas.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Cowboys are expected to release the cornerback and save more than $6.38 million in salary-cap space, barring a last-minute change of mind, per two sources informed of their plans.

Carr was set to count $13.817 million against the salary cap in 2016. The Cowboys will be saddled with $7.4 million in dead money after parting ways with the corner.

Carr's cap number always made him a candidate for release, which owner Jerry Jones noted last month.

"Obviously when you're making that kind of money, you subject yourself to discussions," Jones said at the time, via the Dallas Morning News. "So we're obviously doing that and we'll continue to do that."

Carr signed a five-year, $50 million contract in 2012 and played well in his first two seasons. However, his play waned the past two years, and he often got burned in coverage.

The Cowboys expect to get Orlando Scandrick back after missing the entire 2015 season due to injury. Jones also added he hopes to re-sign Morris Claiborne. Byron Jones played a hybrid corner-safety role last year as a rookie, and could move to safety full-time while helping at corner in certain packages.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

