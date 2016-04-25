Brandon Carr accepts pay cut to stay with Cowboys

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Carr has accepted a pay cut, according to a source informed of the move. The eight-year veteran cornerback is now due approximately $5.5 million in base salary in 2016. Carr had been scheduled to earn a base salary of $9.1 million in the final year of his contract.
Carr was expected to be an anchor for the Dallas secondary when he signed a $50 million deal prior to the 2012 season, but he hasn't had an interception in his last two seasons and was widely speculated as a candidate for release this offseason. He remains with a shaky secondary that also includes Orlando Scandrick and Morris Claiborne.
Carr remains, but don't be surprised if the Cowboys target his eventual replacement this week. Cornerback figures to be high on the Dallas priority list in the draft.