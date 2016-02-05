Around the NFL

Brandon Browner says goodbye to New Orleans

Published: Feb 05, 2016 at 02:17 AM
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Saints cornerback Brandon Browner took to via Twitter Friday to bid farewell to New Orleans.

The Saints cannot cut Browner until after the Super Bowl due to league rules, but it can be inferred that Browner's time in New Orleans has come to an end.

Browner signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints as a free agent last season after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots. He also had stops with the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2013) and Denver Broncos (2005).

If the Saints cut Browner, it will cost the team $6.3 million against the salary cap. Browner is due $5 million in salary and bonuses, in addition to $2.75 million guaranteed. If the team waits until March 9 when the new league year begins, they will save $950,000 in cap space and $2.25 million in cash.

During the 2015 season, Browner had 76 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception. He became the most penalized player in a single season since 2001 after incurring 24 penalties.

