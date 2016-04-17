Brandon Browner rejoining Seattle Seahawks

The free-agent cornerback will re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday on a one-year deal, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source involved in the deal.
Browner earned a Pro Bowl nod as a big-play machine in his first season with the Seahawks back in 2011. He was a key contributor, starting 36 games over three years for a historically great Seattle pass defense before signing with the Patriots in 2014.
Although Browner's size and physicality come in handy versus bigger receivers and tight ends, he has lost a step the past two years, leading to a flurry of pass interference violations. He was released by the Saints in February after committing the most penalties in a single season since 2001.
Browner, 31, recently revealed that he played the entire 2015 season with a torn MCL suffered in the first preseason game.
"I never wanted to make an excuse, so I played thru it," Browner wrote on Instagram. "... Last year was the most frustrating year for me, those who know me knew I was affected by it."
Browner will have to bounce back in offseason practices and training camp to earn playing time after the Seahawks re-signed Jeremy Lane to go with All-Pro Richard Sherman and DeShawn Shead.