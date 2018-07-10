Around the NFL

Brandon Browner charged with attempted murder

Published: Jul 10, 2018 at 11:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was charged with attempted murder and three other felonies Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a home break-in in California on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also charged Browner with two misdemeanors in its court filing, according to a release from the La Verne Police Dept. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pomona Superior Court on Tuesday, according to police.

La Verne Police Dept. officers responded to a call at 10:07 a.m. PT Sunday regarding a man who broke into a residence through a locked window. The victim identified Browner as the suspect and accused him of forcing her back into her residence before fleeing the scene.

Browner, 33, is accused of physically harming and making threats against the victim while in the residence. Browner also was accused of stealing a Rolex watch valued at approximately $20,000 from the victim.

In addition to attempted murder, Browner is facing charges of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and two counts of child endangerment.

Police located Browner within hours of the incident and he was taken into custody without incident.

Browner and the victim had a previous relationship together and he had previously been arrested for domestic violence, according to police.

Browner last played in the NFL in 2016 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos, as well as four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League during a professional career that spanned 11 seasons. Browner played in the American Flag Football League as part of the Roadrunners, participating in his last game with the team on Saturday night in Kennesaw, Georgia.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

