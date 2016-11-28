Brandon Brooks misses Eagles' loss after hospital visit

Struggling wideout Nelson Agholor wasn't the only notable inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.
Right guard Brandon Brooks was held out of Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers after being hospitalized with an illness earlier in the day. After the game, coach Doug Pederson said Brooks is still undergoing testing and added the team should know more about his condition Tuesday.
"We had to send him to the hospital this morning for more testing," Pederson said. "He was very nauseated, throwing up, things of that nature all day. So we wanted to make sure that everything's OK."
Brooks has been a big hit as a free-agent acquisition, enjoying the finest season of his five-year career while performing with more consistency than any other Philadelphia lineman.
Minus Brooks, suspended right tackle Lane Johnson and stand-in right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, the Eagles are as thin as they've been on the offensive line all season.