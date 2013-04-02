Brandon Bogotay signs with Cleveland Browns

Published: Apr 02, 2013 at 09:31 AM

The Cleveland Browns signed free-agent kicker Brandon Bogotay and released linebacker Chris Gocong and safety Usama Young, the team announced Tuesday.

A three-year letterman as a kicker at the University of Georgia (2009 to 2011), Bogotay appeared in 14 contests, while kicking behind current Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who as a rookie in 2012 was voted to the NFC Pro Bowl squad. During his collegiate career, Bogotay handled kickoff duties as eight of his 29 career kickoffs went for touchbacks. He also converted all seven career PATs. As a senior, he made one of two field goal attempts, as his only miss came from 52 yards.

Gocong was acquired in a 2010 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since that time, Gocong started 32 games and totaled 141 tackles with 5.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He spent all of last season on injured reserve with a ruptured right Achilles sustained in training camp.

Young was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2011. In his two seasons with the team he played in 29 games with 19 starts and posted 118 tackles, four interceptions, 1.5 sacks, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

