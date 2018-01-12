Brandon Beane: Bills in process of finding franchise QB

"I'm going to get one that I think is the right guy for our team, for this organization, and skill set-wise that we're looking for," Beane said, noting that the search will be a collaborative effort with coach Sean McDermott. "Good coaches will take whatever this quarterback's strengths are and work it into the offense. We all know if you draft a guy for a certain coordinator or certain system, that guy goes on and does well and becomes a head coach, and a new guy comes in here and has a different system that doesn't fit the quarterback, that doesn't make sense. We'll draft a guy with a skill set that we think fits, and it will be up to the offensive coordinator and the offensive staff to accentuate whatever his strengths are and hide the weaknesses."